Big tech helps fuel digital economic transformation

The growth of Africa’s digital economy depends on the support of reliable and secure AI-powered applications and reliable digital infrastructure.

New infrastructure, backed by innovation, has fuelled the major global economic revolutions.

In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, cloud computing and artificial intelligence will stimulate the economies of the 21st century.

Africa is establishing itself as a vital partner, shaping the global dialogues and initiatives.

At the inaugural Google Cloud Summit Africa, hosted in Johannesburg, the global tech giant announced initiatives aimed at strengthening Africa’s digital economy and positioning South Africa as a strategic technology hub.

In the opening address at the summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged South Africa’s intention to be the catalyst for Africa’s digital future by investing in infrastructure capable of supporting the AI economy.

“This is so because Africa is no longer simply adopting technologies developed elsewhere. We are becoming a place where new digital solutions are imagined, tested and scaled.

“A substantial part of the projected global cloud value sits in Africa, where the demand for cloud solutions and scalable AI is growing exponentially,” Ramaphosa said.

Among Google’s announcements was a new Digital Exchange Port in the Eastern Cape, which will improve international connectivity through the Umoja subsea cable linking Africa with Australia, while also supporting a new subsea route to India.

More investments include a digital innovation centre at the George Tabor Campus of the South West Gauteng TVET College in Soweto and the upcoming Google for Startups Accelerator in South Africa, which will help 15 AI-focused startups with guidance and funding that doesn’t require giving up equity.

Google Cloud says its Johannesburg Cloud Region is expected to contribute an estimated R1.7 trillion in additional economic output and support more than 314 000 jobs by 2030.

“We are a mature market for digital investment, with high internet penetration rates and strong regulatory frameworks,” Ramaphosa said.

Telecommunications provider Telkom is also expanding support for entrepreneurs.

Through its YEP digital platform, Telkom offers SMEs access to affordable business tools, including cloud software from partners such as Zoho and Sage, digital marketing services, website development and connectivity solutions designed to help small businesses establish and grow their digital presence from a single platform.

The company is also investing in entrepreneurship through its Future Makers programme, which promotes technology-driven innovation to solve social and commercial challenges.

As cloud computing, AI, digital connectivity and entrepreneurship programmes become more accessible, SMEs are increasingly gaining access to technologies that were once the preserve of large corporations.

For a country where small businesses are critical to economic growth, the accelerating pace of digital transformation could help unlock the next generation of competitive, innovative and globally connected South African enterprises.