Enyobeni tavern owners’ case delayed for pre-trial conference

The case against Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi Ndevu has been postponed to November 25 for pre-trial conference.

The couple appeared before East London magistrate Kevin von Bratt on Wednesday on charges of contravening and violating the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage patrons in June.

Twenty-one teenagers died mysteriously at Enyobeni tavern for what has been found to be suffocation after the combination of autopsy and toxicology results.

According to the charge sheet, Vuyokazi is the tavern licence holder while her husband Siyakhangela was responsible for day-to-day operations. They were charged after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid complaints against them.

Von Bratt told the court that the National Prosecuting Authority has appointed a new prosecutor to deal with the matter, who requires more time to familiarise himself with the case. The new prosecutor has also been afforded an opportunity to speak to state witnesses.

Defence attorney Precious Daniel said she has also been furnished with more evidence that the state has against her clients and also needs time for consultation.

“I’ve been furnished with documents such as the photo album and the video footage. I can only say now [that] I’ll be able to do proper consultation with my clients and cover all the loopholes if there’s anything to cover, and then we can finally say on the 25th November we are ready to proceed with trial,” said Daniel.

Some of the families of the victims who attended the court proceedings said they were satisfied with progress. Among them was Khululekani Ncandana, who lost a child at the tavern of death.

He said: “As the parents, we are happy that there is progress. The magistrate said the trial might be starting on the 25th November, meaning that we are moving forward, and both sides’ legal teams are also indicating that they will be ready.”

However, Ntombizodwa Mgangala, another parent who was in court said the families are disturbed because the Ndevus are still operating other taverns around the metro while facing serious charges.

