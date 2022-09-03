Lira out and about as she recovers from stroke

Legendary muso Lira is getting back in good health and now enjoys making public appearances.

Lira, whose real name is Lerato Molapo, made her first public appearance at the South African Music Awards in Sun City Resort in North West last week. She was spotted enjoying the moment alongside industry friend, Wouter Kellerman.

On Thursday, she went to Ethos Restaurant in Rosebank to celebrate the Disco Therapy, Tamara Dey’s new single.

She has been out of public eye since she suffered a stroke in April in Germany. Her physique was not affected, but her speech was impaired.

“It will take a full year for my healing, so going out in public will still depend. I am still struggling with speech so I can’t speak for long, and people are happy to see and talk to me, but I cannot speak faster or longer,” Lira said.

She had immediately returned to South Africa to attend to her healing process and as she gets better, she cannot wait to get back behind the mic.

Molapo said she can still sing, but not for long and hopes that after regaining her ability to communicate in full capacity, she will get back to her music to thank her family, friends and fans for the support during the tough time.

“I prefer to keep my speech short to motivate my healing, but I am patient with myself because the doctors advised it would be best if I do not rush myself but rather take things one step at a time, and it has been helping me a lot,” she said.

“It felt good to be out in public with people showing me support. It has been a wonderful experience but as much as I enjoyed it, I should not be expected to always be in public. As explained, I still need to give myself enough time for healing. I need it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author