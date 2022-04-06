Police minister promises to deal with crime, foreigners in Diepsloot

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday visited a tension-filled Diepsloot after the residents had taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction at the poor service offered by the police in the area.

They voiced their concern about crime, which they said has gone out of control, as well as the presence of foreigners in the area, whom they accuse of violent crimes.

On his arrival, Cele pleaded with the residents to calm down and promised to attend to their grievances, including the shortage of police patrol vehicles in the area.

“We will add 16 cars today and the police will be more mobile and visible. Another thing that we will attend to is the issue of slow case investigation, so we will bring more detectives to investigate the cases,” said Cele.

He promised to return to the area on Friday with the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, to engage the community on the way forward regarding the issue of foregners.

“When we come back with Home Affairs, we will be able to sort out the issue of immigration, and those who are not supposed to be in South Africa will be dealt with.”

The residents, who said they are tired of empty promises, said they will continue with their shut down until the ministers return for a community meeting on Friday.

