Caiphus Semenya, legendary musician is demanding royalties from AKA for sampling his music without permission. The Sunday Word reported that Ntate Caiphus is allegedly demanding royalties for two of his songs that AKA used in his latest album ‘Mass Country.’ This is not the first time AKA has sampled Caiphus’s music without permission, and the legend is feeling disrespected. In this video, we discuss the situation and admire Ntate Caiphus’s contribution to the music industry.

