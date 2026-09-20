Watch: Canada and EU deepen ties as allies rethink reliance on US

Canada and the European Union are exploring deeper economic and strategic ties as questions grow about their reliance on the US economy and financial system.

Canada is considering a closer relationship with the EU, including a proposed “associate membership” framework that would deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, energy and critical minerals.

CGTN’s Sally Ayhan spoke to Jeff Mahon, the former deputy director of Global Affairs Canada’s China Division and director at StrategyCorp, about growing mistrust of the US among key allies as European central banks reconsider where to hold their gold reserves.

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