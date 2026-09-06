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Watch: El Niño weather could enter ‘danger zone’ in 2027, UN says

By Sunday World
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This year’s El Niño could be the strongest in decades, according to a new update from the World Meteorological Organisation.

The recurring weather event is marked by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific, causing heatwaves and floods around the world.

It has led the UN Secretary-General to warn that the world is in the “danger zone” for extreme weather.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • This year's El Niño is predicted to be the strongest in decades according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
  • El Niño is characterized by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.
  • The event causes heatwaves and floods globally.
  • The UN Secretary-General has warned that the world is in the "danger zone" for extreme weather.
  • Sunday World encourages viewers to visit their YouTube Channel for video content on this topic.
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https://youtu.be/w2IAfeSvnPI

This year's El Niño could be the strongest in decades, according to a new update from the World Meteorological Organisation.

The recurring weather event is marked by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific, causing heatwaves and floods around the world.

It has led the UN Secretary-General to warn that the world is in the "danger zone" for extreme weather.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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