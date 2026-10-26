Watch: Is AI making old-school Hollywood filmmaking an endangered species?

Artificial intelligence is changing the way Hollywood makes movies, allowing filmmakers to create entire scenes with smaller crews and a fraction of traditional production budgets.
But as the technology advances, concerns are growing over the future of actors, production studios and thousands of jobs.
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- Artificial intelligence is changing the way Hollywood makes movies, allowing filmmakers to create entire scenes with smaller crews and a fraction of traditional production budgets.
- But as the technology advances, concerns are growing over the future of actors, production studios and thousands of jobs.
- CGTN