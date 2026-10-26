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Watch: Security alert issued after AI agents find critical software flaw

By Sunday World
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Global cybersecurity experts are urging organisations to update their systems after they discovered a vulnerability in the programming language that powers most of the internet.

Several European government websites went offline on Wednesday as a precaution.  Two cybersecurity companies, Calif and Wiz, say they used artificial intelligence agents to discover the flaw.

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  • Global cybersecurity experts are urging organisations to update their systems due to a vulnerability found in a widely used programming language.
  • Several European government websites went offline on Wednesday as a precaution against the vulnerability.
  • The vulnerability affects the programming language that powers most of the internet.
  • Two cybersecurity companies, Calif and Wiz, used artificial intelligence agents to discover the flaw.
  • The discovery came with a coordinated response involving preventative measures across affected systems.

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