Watch: Two pilots killed in Greek fighter jet crash during Athens air show

Two Greek Air Force pilots were killed on Saturday after a fighter jet crashed during the Athens Flying Week international air show at Tanagra Air Base, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

An F-4E Phantom II fighter jet suddenly lost altitude while making a right turn and crashed just minutes after the Hellenic Air Force flight demonstration began.

The aircraft broke into two pieces, burst into a fireball and caused extensive fires at two locations, according to ERT.

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