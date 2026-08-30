1 killed, 5 injured in Swiss shooting, police say

A shooting at a rave party in Aarau in northern Switzerland on Sunday has killed one person and injured five others, some seriously, police said.

The unidentified perpetrator remained at large.

“Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the crime remain unclear,” Aargau cantonal police said in a post on X.

A major police operation is under way, and authorities have urged people to stay away from Aarau’s Schachen area.

The shooting took place near a horse racing track in Schachen, and the surrounding area, including a swimming pool and sports field, was cordoned off.

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