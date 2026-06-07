100 days into the Middle East conflict: What’s blocking a peace deal?

What was initially expected to be a quick defeat in the US-Israel joint military action against Iran reached its 100th day mark on Sunday.

While the US and Iran have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire, prospects for a comprehensive agreement that would end the war remain elusive due to deep-seated conflicts of interest.

On the 100th day of the conflict, CGTN brings you an overview of the key sticking points in US-Iran peace talks.

Read more: After 100 days, Iran war becomes a political test for Trump