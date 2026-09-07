World

5 killed after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Amazon cargo plane
Amazon cargo plane crash killed five in Miami. / CGTN

At least five people were killed after an Amazon Air cargo plane operated by 21 Air overran a runway and struck several vehicles at Miami International Airport.

Five others were hospitalised with injuries.

The plane struck multiple vehicles on a perimeter road and caught fire. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, officials said.

The Boeing 767-300, operating as Flight 7598, had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The aircraft “experienced an incident while attempting to land,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

US aviation authorities said they were investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: Amazon Leo to bring satellite internet to South Africa in 2027

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

  • At least five people were killed after an Amazon Air cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport.
  • The Boeing 767-300, operating as Flight 7598, struck several vehicles on a perimeter road and caught fire.
  • The plane had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.
  • Five other individuals were hospitalised with injuries following the accident.
  • US aviation authorities are investigating the incident, according to a statement from Amazon and the FAA.
🎧 Listen to this article

At least five people were killed after an Amazon Air cargo plane operated by 21 Air overran a runway and struck several vehicles at Miami International Airport.

Five others were hospitalised with injuries.

The plane struck multiple vehicles on a perimeter road and caught fire. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, officials said.

The Boeing 767-300, operating as Flight 7598, had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The aircraft "experienced an incident while attempting to land," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

US aviation authorities said they were investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: Amazon Leo to bring satellite internet to South Africa in 2027

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.