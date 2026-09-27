British police evacuate homes near air base, men arrested on suspected explosives offences

London: British police evacuated homes near an air base used by the US military and arrested several men over suspected explosives offences, local media reported.
Residents in Whelford, western England, have been taken to a nearby leisure centre.
Police said the situation was “contained”.
The homes are close to RAF Fairford, a base that hosts the US Air Force. After the start of the US-Israeli military strikes against Iran on February 28, the British government allowed the US military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.
Police said several men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and that army bomb-disposal experts were examining several vehicles.
Police did not confirm whether the arrests were linked to the base.
- British police evacuated homes near RAF Fairford, an air base used by the US military, over suspected explosives offences.
- Residents in Whelford, western England, were taken to a nearby leisure centre during the evacuation.
- Police described the situation as "contained" and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.
- Army bomb-disposal experts were examining several vehicles as part of the investigation.
- The British government authorized the US military to use RAF Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites after US-Israeli military action against Iran began on February 28.
London: British police evacuated homes near an air base used by the US military and arrested several men over suspected explosives offences, local media reported.
Residents in Whelford, western England, have been taken to a nearby leisure centre.
Police said the situation was "contained".
The homes are close to RAF Fairford, a base that hosts the US Air Force. After the start of the US-Israeli military strikes against Iran on February 28, the British government allowed the US military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.
Police said several men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and that army bomb-disposal experts were examining several vehicles.
Police did not confirm whether the arrests were linked to the base.