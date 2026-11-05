China slams DPP for sacrificing Taiwan region’s interests to US

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for aligning with US policies, particularly in the semiconductor industry, for political gain, saying the move disregards the interests of local industries and public welfare.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a question about recent statements by Taiwan authorities that they were considering tightening controls on high-tech products, including advanced chips, with measures that could restrict exports to destinations, including the Chinese mainland.

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Zhu said such moves obstruct businesses’ normal operations.

The mainland is committed to advancing self-reliance and strength in science and technology, Zhu said, adding that attempts to contain and blockade its development have never been and will never be able to halt progress.

She also called on businesses across the Taiwan Strait to strengthen cooperation in relevant fields.

The Chinese mainland’s AI core industry was estimated to have exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan (about $178.6 billion) in 2025. By the end of September, its smart computing power reached 2,592 EFLOPS, up 146% year on year – EFLOPS refers to a unit measuring computing performance, with each unit representing 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.