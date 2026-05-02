China’s tariff-free bridge for shared prosperity with Africa

May 1 marked a historic milestone in global trade. From this day forward to April 30 2028, China will grant zero-tariff treatment, in the form of preferential tariff rates, to all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties, becoming the first major economy to provide such a unilateral, full-coverage arrangement to all African countries with diplomatic ties, and to all least developed countries with diplomatic relations.

This is not merely a technical customs adjustment; it is a strategic recalibration of international trade dynamics that fundamentally redefines the China-Africa economic relationship. At a moment when much of the developed world retreats into protectionist isolation, Beijing is tearing down walls, signaling that the future of global trade lies in openness and mutual empowerment, not in walls and sanctions.

Enhanced competitiveness

For Africa, the immediate benefit would be enhanced competitiveness. By eliminating tariffs, the landed cost of African goods in China falls instantly, giving coffee from Ethiopia, avocados from Kenya and marine products from Somalia an edge over suppliers from other regions.

Moreover, this policy extends beyond raw commodities to cover processed and value-added goods, creating powerful incentives for African nations to move up the industrial ladder. For China, the benefits are equally profound. As the world’s largest consumer market measured by purchasing power parity, China requires reliable supply chain diversification. By facilitating duty-free entry for African products, Beijing secures alternative trade routes that reduce its vulnerability to geopolitical shocks while building diplomatic goodwill across a continent of over 1.4 billion people. The policy is a truly win-win where Africa gets a market, and China gets a partner.

Yet policy alone is insufficient. Africa must take deliberate action to harvest the full fruits of this arrangement.

Infrastructure deficits constraint

First and foremost, African nations must aggressively upgrade their productive capacities to meet Chinese quality and phytosanitary standards. Infrastructure deficits remain a binding constraint, for zero tariffs mean little if goods cannot reach ports efficiently. Investments in cold-chain logistics, customs automation and quality certification systems are therefore an urgent priority.

Second, duty-free access should be leveraged as a springboard for building regional value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The policy alone will not rebalance the trade relationship unless it is paired with structural transformation and industrial upgrading. For example, Tanzanian sesame processed in Kenya or Nigerian, and cassava refined in Ghana can enter China duty-free only if continental production networks operate seamlessly.

Third, African governments must proactively promote their export potential to Chinese buyers through trade missions, e-commerce platforms and investment in brand recognition.

No strings attached

Where this policy truly distinguishes China from its competitors is in its underlying philosophy. Whereas Western development assistance has historically arrived with stringent conditionalities such as demands for governance restructuring, privatisation, or alignment with foreign policy objectives, China’s zero-tariff framework carries no such strings.

This is not a gift of aid, but an opening of space. Rather than dictating how Africa should develop, China is providing a platform on which African entrepreneurs, farmers and industrialists can compete on their own terms.

Furthermore, whereas the United States and European Union maintain complex tariff schedules with numerous exclusions and quotas, China’s approach is sweeping and universal, covering all 53 nations regardless of income classification. This egalitarian stance aligns far more closely with Africa’s own vision of a multipolar world where the Global South sets its own priorities.

Long-term, stable and predictable benefits

Beyond bilateral implications, this policy represents a landmark achievement for South-South cooperation.

Historically, trade architecture has been designed by wealthy nations to serve their interests, often locking developing countries into commodity-dependent, low-value roles. China’s move disrupts this legacy by unilaterally opening its massive domestic market to its Global South partners without demanding reciprocity.

Moreover, by leveraging the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and moving towards a formal China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development agreement, Beijing is institutionalizing this openness, ensuring that the benefits are long-term, stable and predictable.

African leaders must open the door

Certainly, trade preferences alone cannot transform structural imbalances. Africa’s exports to China remain heavily concentrated in raw materials. However, a starting gun has now been fired. China has handed Africa the key. It is now up to African leaders to open the door. If successful, the continent will emerge not as a passive beneficiary of Chinese generosity, but as a formidable engine of global trade in its own right.

The age of zero tariffs is here. The next era of shared prosperity awaits those bold enough to embrace it fully.

Cavince Adhere, a special commentator on current affairs for CGTN, is a scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa development cooperation. The article reflects the author’s opinions, and not necessarily those of CGTN.

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