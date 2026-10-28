Death toll from Spain high-speed train collision rises to 64

The death toll from a collision between two high-speed trains in Spain’s Toledo province on Wednesday morning has risen to 64, the Castilla-La Mancha regional government said.

The crash occurred at around 8:54 a.m. local time (0754 GMT) near Urda station in Toledo province, about 120 km south of Madrid, on the railway line linking the capital with the southern region of Andalusia.

The collision involved a train operated by state-owned railway company Renfe and another operated by Iryo, a private company.

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Preliminary reports suggested that the Renfe train struck the rear of the Iryo train, which had reportedly been stationary on the tracks. Two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment.

Spanish railway infrastructure operator Adif confirmed that the accident prompted the suspension of rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Political parties across Spain cancelled scheduled activities on Wednesday, while officials expressed their condolences and support for those affected.

“Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on social media, adding that emergency services were on the ground to assist those impacted.

The collision – believed to be the country’s worst since 2013, comes just nine months after another major railway accident near Adamuz, in the southern province of Cordoba, which killed 46 people.

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