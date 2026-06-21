Europe swelters under heatwave, France restricts alcohol consumption

A punishing heatwave sweeping across much of Europe has triggered widespread disruption, including a partial alcohol ban in France, nationwide heat warnings in Germany and the closure of a football fan zone in Spain, as temperatures climb towards record levels.

Alcohol restrictions to ease healthcare strain

In France, authorities have issued a red alert for more than a third of the country for Sunday, with 35 of its 96 departments placed under the highest heat warning. Temperatures are expected to reach 39ºC to 40ºC from the south-west through the Paris region and into Burgundy, with some areas possibly hitting 41ºC.

The ferocious heatwave, which began earlier this week, has already disrupted the country, forcing the cancellation of dozens of trains and the suspension of school.

According to French weather service Meteo-France, “Very high temperatures are settling in for the long term across the country.”

It warned that the duration of the heatwave remains “uncertain,” adding that from Monday, temperatures could reach 41ºC in some areas, while the national average could rise to its highest level on record.

As authorities brace for the impact on public health services, the government on Sunday limited alcohol consumption during the annual Fete de la Musique celebrations.

After a crisis meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, officials said alcohol would be banned in public spaces in the departments under red alert and state-organised events had been instructed not to offer alcohol.

The limits on alcohol consumption are intended to ease pressure on emergency and healthcare services and allow medical staff to focus on caring for the most vulnerable.

To help residents and tourists cope with the heat, authorities have also ordered parks and gardens to remain open around the clock.

Countries in the grip of the heatwave

Heat alerts were declared across most of Germany, with temperatures approaching 38ºC. The German weather service DWD warned that a combination of heat and humidity could trigger severe thunderstorms.

In some Italian cities, temperatures expected to reach 36ºC to 37ºC are transforming daily life and tourism.

In Rome, visitors queued under a blazing sun outside the Colosseum, while some sought relief in the cooler underground spaces beneath the ruins of the Temple of Claudius.

In Bologna, one of the hottest cities in the country, people splashed water on their faces at the 16th-century Fountain of Neptune and sheltered in the shade of the porticoes.

In Spain, authorities have closed a large football fan zone in Madrid’s Plaza de Colon, where giant screens had been set up for supporters to watch Spain’s World Cup match against Saudi Arabia.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves across Europe, raising the risk of health emergencies and economic disruption during the summer months.

The economic toll of extreme heat is also drawing attention.

Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin said short-term effects on growth were “somewhat ambiguous,” citing both reduced productivity and increased energy use but warned that over the medium term, heatwaves weigh on economic activity.

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