Extreme heatwave across Europe raises energy and inflation concerns

An unprecedented heatwave sweeping across Europe is putting pressure on energy infrastructure, disrupting nuclear power generation and reinforcing concerns that climate-driven supply shocks could become a renewed source of inflation.

On June 23, France recorded an average temperature of 29.8ºC, the highest since records began in 1947. By June 27, temperatures climbed to 41.5ºC in eastern Germany and 40.9ºC in the Czech Republic, setting new national records.

The prolonged heatwave is putting Europe’s power systems under growing strain. Power outages have been reported in parts of France, while several nuclear reactors have also had to reduce output.

In the UK, the national grid operator spent roughly $13 million (R221m) to secure additional electricity supplies and stabilise the system.

The disruptions to nuclear energy operations have been due to overheating concerns. On June 26, Swiss utility Axpo announced the temporary shutdown of both reactors at the Beznau Nuclear Power Plant — the oldest operating nuclear plant in Europe.

Water temperatures in the nearby Aare River, which is used for cooling, reached 25ºC for two-consecutive days, exceeding operational thresholds and limiting the plant’s ability to cool its reactors.

The company said it would continue monitoring conditions and consider restarting only after water temperatures fell and regulatory approval was granted.

Beyond energy, the heatwave is fueling concerns over inflation. Economists warn that a strong El Niño event could emerge between late this year and 2027, disrupting global climate patterns, reducing agricultural output in multiple regions, and triggering fresh supply constraints.

As earlier supply shocks gradually ease, extreme weather is increasingly being viewed as a new source of inflation pressure.

Bank of England official Swati Dhingra warned this week that such an event “raises the risk of higher global prices for weather-sensitive crops such as cocoa, edible oils, sugar, rice and coffee”.

David Owen, the founder of Saltmarsh Economics, said the weather-induced supply shocks could complicate monetary policy decisions, reported Bloomberg.

Soaring temperatures are driving a surge in demand for cooling appliances across Europe, with sales of air conditioners and fans rising sharply and boosting shipments for home appliance brands across the region, as residents attempt to make adjustments to housing that was never built for such temperatures, such as Paris’s famed and ubiquitous zinc rooftops that significantly increase temperatures on top floors.

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