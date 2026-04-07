Fuel shortages are spreading across Australia, with hundreds of service stations running dry, officials said. Energy Minister Chris Bowen reported that 144 petrol stations nationwide have completely run out of fuel, while another 283 stations are out of diesel, mostly in New South Wales (NSW).

Bowen acknowledged that “more work needs to be done” to address the shortages, which affect 3.4% of service stations across the country.

Prioritising farmers

The shortages, particularly in NSW, are largely due to prioritising fuel deliveries to farmers during the sowing and seeding season to protect crop security. Demand for fuel over the Easter long weekend also surged by as much as 30%.

“In New South Wales in particular, we’ve been focusing with the industry on getting fuel to farmers because it’s sowing and seeding season, so our service station numbers out of diesel have been higher than anyone would like,” Bowen said at a press conference.

He added that Australia has secured fuel shipments “well into May” and praised Southeast Asian partners for their support as reliable energy suppliers.

‘Reopen Strait Hormuz’

Bowen also urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz “as quickly as possible” to minimize economic impacts on Australia and the global market.

Australia currently holds reserves sufficient for 39 days of petrol, 29 days of diesel, and 29 days of jet fuel, levels similar to those at the start of the conflict, Bowen told ABC Radio National Breakfast.

Meanwhile, by sending assistance to Kyiv, Japan is becoming increasingly embroiled in the conflict around Ukraine, thus damaging its relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

“Such decisions do not help achieve a swift resolution of the situation around Ukraine but only draw out hostilities,” Zakharova said in a response to a media question. “We view this step, clearly taken with the support of official authorities, as openly hostile and detrimental to our country’s security interests, including the protection of civilians.” ‘Japan must play fair’ Japanese drone manufacturer Terra Drone Corporation announced on March 31 a strategic partnership with Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial systems developer Amazing Drones as part of a broader long-term strategy to enter the defense equipment market. Japan’s move is “inflicting further damage to its relations with Russia, which have already significantly worsened due to Tokyo’s actions,” Zakharova said. “As a reminder, weapons posing a threat to our country and our citizens, as well as the production facilities that manufacture them on Ukrainian territory, are considered legitimate military targets for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency