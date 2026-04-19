Ghana’s digital health boom: Apps bridge healthcare gap

In Ghana, a growing number of people are turning to their smartphones to access medical care, as digital health platforms and telemedicine services rapidly expand across the country.

For Accra‑based Radiya Bello, healthcare is now just a few taps away. She has relied on her smartphone for medical consultations for the past two years, avoiding long queues at hospitals and clinics.

“The process is very simple,” she explains. “I open the app, book an appointment with a doctor, and describe my symptoms. The doctor then advises me on tests to take, and once I share the results, I receive a prescription to buy medicine from the pharmacy,” Bello says.

Limited access to doctors

Her experience reflects a broader shift in Ghana’s healthcare landscape, where limited access to doctors remains a persistent challenge. The country has roughly one doctor for every 8 000 people, far below the World Health Organization’s recommended ratio of one per 1 000. As a result, patients often endure long waiting times, sometimes stretching into days.

Digital platforms are helping to ease that burden. By enabling early consultations, they allow patients to seek care before conditions worsen.

“It has saved me a lot of time,” Bello says. “Instead of going to the hospital and queuing, I can handle everything on my phone. By the time you finish lab tests at a hospital, the doctor you saw earlier may already be gone.”

Mobile app focused on mental health

Behind this transformation are local innovators like Brian Dzansi, a tech entrepreneur at Node Eight Venture Studio. He has developed a mobile platform focused on mental health — an area where services remain scarce and stigma persists.

The app connects users to both professional and lay counsellors, including those from schools and religious institutions, offering discreet and flexible support.

“When users sign up, we assign them a name ‘Norvi,’ which means friend,” Dzansi explains. “They can then access different types of counsellors, from certified professionals to community‑based support providers.”

Dzansi says the platform is already helping users manage conditions such as depression and anxiety, while also encouraging more open conversations around mental health.

Government support needed

However, innovators argue that the full potential of digital healthcare in Ghana will only be realised with stronger government support. Integrating these platforms into the national healthcare system, particularly through insurance coverage, could significantly boost public trust and access.

“If people know that national health insurance can cover services on these platforms, it increases trust and encourages more people to seek care online,” Dzansi says. “That would also reduce the pressure on hospitals.”

For Bello, the future of healthcare in Ghana lies in this hybrid approach. She believes that nationally backed digital services could strengthen the country’s health system and expand access to millions, especially in underserved communities.

As Ghana navigates the challenges of a strained healthcare workforce, mobile technology is emerging as a critical tool – bringing care closer to those who need it most.

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