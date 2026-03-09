How China made remarkable progress in transport system construction in five years

China achieved breakthroughs in the construction of a comprehensive transport system during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), especially in infrastructure, transportation services and technologies, said the country’s minister of transport, Liu Wei.
Liu made the remarks at the ministers’ corridor on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Monday.
The past five years witnessed fast construction in infrastructure, with the completion rate of the main framework of the national integrated three-dimensional transportation network exceeding 90%, said Liu, adding that the ministry will further raise the rate to over 95% during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).
Top transportation player
China is ranked among the world’s top in key indicators for passenger, cargo and mail transportation services, he said. For instance, container throughput in ports accounted for about one-third of the global total, and the volume of express delivery services exceeded 200-billion pieces last year, ranking first in the world for 12 consecutive years.
The country also advanced significantly in the modernisation of related technology and equipment, Liu said. By 2025, China’s domestically built large passenger aircraft, the C919, had safely carried over 4-million passengers, and its automated ports led the world in scale, quantity and technical level.
For the next five years, Liu said efforts would be made in the digital and intelligent upgrade, deeply implementing the “AI Plus” initiative to promote smart transportation. The country will also promote the construction of zero-carbon transportation corridors and stations, as well as the deployment of clean-energy transport, such as new energy vehicles and vessels, to advance green transportation.
Transportation to ensure people’s livelihoods
Transportation serves thousands of households and is closely related to the production and life of the people. This year, China will make continuous efforts to ensure more convenient and comfortable travel for the public, according to Liu.
Efforts will prioritise building service brands to make travel more comfortable, including initiatives such as “silver-haired trains” for elderly passengers, direct buses to tourist destinations, and domestic air express routes, as well as expanding the consumer-oriented bus rental network.
Integrated passenger transport is another focus. By leveraging its comprehensive transport network, China will promote intermodal services such as air-rail and land-air connections, allowing passengers to buy one ticket, pay once and travel seamlessly.
China will also ensure holiday travel is safer and smoother, with measures to guarantee travel services during high passenger volumes on major holidays.
In its highway service, China now has 98.8% coverage of charging facilities, and efforts this year will focus on increasing high-power charging capacity to ease access to charging stations and reduce waiting time.