Hungary begins sinking barges to protect Paks nuclear power plant

Hungarian authorities began the controlled sinking of two barges in the Danube near the Paks nuclear power plant over the weekend as decreasing water levels threatened the plant’s operation again.

“We have received good news, because the water level has already risen by 1cm at the power plant’s pumping station,” Prime Minister Peter Magyar told a media conference at the site on Saturday.

The two barges, positioned across part of the river near Paks, had initially been lowered by around 20cm as part of an emergency operation aimed at raising water level and maintaining sufficient cooling-water intake for the plant.

Magyar said forecasts indicated that the Danube River at Paks could fall below -132cm early on Monday, a level at which one of the plant’s two operating turbines would have to be shut down. A further decline below around -140cm could force the entire nuclear plant offline, he said.

“We have to prevent this and we will prevent it,” Magyar said, explaining the decision of sinking the barges.

The emergency measures are being taken alongside the construction of a temporary riverbed sill designed to raise the water level around the plant’s cooling-water intake. Authorities said water levels, flow velocity and the condition of the riverbed were being continuously monitored.

The latest intervention follows weeks of exceptionally low water levels of the Danube River caused by prolonged dry and hot weather.

Low water levels have repeatedly affected operations of the Paks nuclear power plant in recent weeks. Earlier this month, declining levels forced the plant to reduce output, before a temporary rise in the Danube allowed Unit 2 to gradually increase production again earlier this week.

Located about 100km south of Budapest, Paks normally generates around half of Hungary’s electricity. Its four reactors rely on water from the Danube for cooling.

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