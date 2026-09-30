Iran receives US response to its seven-day plan: govt spokesperson

Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday that the country has received the US proposal in response to its proposed seven-day plan to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on social media platform X, Mohajerani said that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced having received the US proposal at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

READ: Trump rejects Iran’s ‘seven-day’ proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Iran conveyed a proposed seven-day plan to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to the US through mediators last Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Escalation of regional conflict

On February 28, Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

READ: Oil gains after Donald Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran

Uncertain future for peace talks

On June 18, the US and Iran signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. Under the agreement, known as the Islamabad MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on August 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks’ fate remains unclear following a series of recent escalations between the two countries.

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