Iran says it dismantled four terrorist cells linked to US, Israeli intelligence

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security says it has dismantled four terrorist cells linked to US and Israeli intelligence services.

According to the statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, in cooperation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Law Enforcement Force, conducted multiple joint operations in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

In one operation, security forces arrested five key members of a terrorist cell and killed two other armed individuals.

In a separate operation on Saturday, another five-member terrorism operational cell that had been involved in attacks on military units and judicial centres was arrested, the ministry added.

According to the statement, authorities seized large quantities of weapons, ammunition and explosives, along with four wireless devices and a Starlink device.

The statement said the suspects received military and explosives training outside Iran before infiltrating the country, with plans to carry out sabotage, assassinations and other terrorist attacks.

All the cells were dismantled, and the suspects were arrested before any terrorist operations could be carried out, the ministry said.

The operation came as the country is holding a two-day farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla prayer hall from Saturday morning, which drew huge crowds from across the nation.

The two-day event comes after a ceremony in Tehran on Friday, where high-ranking Iranian and foreign officials paid their respects to the late leader.

The event will be followed by a funeral procession on Monday in Tehran, which is expected to draw large crowds from Iran and other regional states.

On Tuesday, there will be a ceremony in Iran’s central city of Qom, and on Wednesday, the leader’s body will be transferred to Iraq for further rites in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Al Arabiya news channel reported on Saturday that Pakistan would host the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran on July 11.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said the upcoming round would focus on US sanctions on Iran, Iranian frozen assets and the Iranian nuclear file.

It added that the level of representation of the Iranian delegation would be decided after the funeral of the late leader.

US President Donald Trump said on the same day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had requested a meeting at the White House, and that could take place as early as next week after he returns from the Nato summit, according to Axios.

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