Iran says it is ready for diplomacy, warns of stronger response to military action

Iran is ready to achieve a “just and honourable” solution through diplomacy but it will give a “more crushing” response if the “enemies” once again resort to military actions, Iranian country’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says.

Speaking on Sunday, Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s seriousness and decisiveness in defending itself and advancing diplomacy at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Tehran.

He expressed hope that the United States would choose the path of wisdom and rationality.

“There is no military solution, nor any solution based on further sanctions. Only a solution based on negotiation, justice, fairness, and diplomatic dignity can prove effective and provide a definitive resolution to end this war and the illegal and unjust aggression launched against Iran,” he said.

Iran has received and replied to the US proposal in response to its proposed plan to end hostilities, while some additional points are yet to be communicated to the United States, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran conveyed a proposed seven-day plan on September 22 to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through mediators on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also imposed a naval blockade as well as new sanctions on Iran.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war in the region on all fronts.

Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on August 17, to reach a final agreement. However, the two sides failed to make sufficient progress towards a deal as tension continued to escalate.