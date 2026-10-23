Iran warns neighbours: Support for U.S. to be seen as a “hostile act”

Iran has warned regional countries that any support for the United States in the event of a renewed armed conflict would be regarded as a hostile act toward Tehran, an Iranian official said on Friday.

Iran would be able to identify which regional states are prepared to back American forces if military action resumes, Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told RIA Novosti in an interview.

He added:

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“In that case, the decisions taken by Iran may go beyond strikes on the military bases of those countries, and those countries themselves will be classified as hostile states.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on the same day that the United States has spent 11 billion U.S. dollars in taxpayers’ money on missile defense for Israel within the past three years.

“It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has,” Araghchi said. “That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one.”