Israel arrests 10 over attacks on US journalist, European diplomats

Israeli police said on Monday that they arrested 10 suspects as part of an investigation into violent incidents in the occupied West Bank over the weekend.

The police statement said the incidents include separate attacks targeting Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with The Washington Post who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank, and European diplomats visiting the village of Taybeh.

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The diplomats were in the region to assess the situation on the ground after near-daily attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians trying to bring in their olive harvest, according to reports.

Police said the arrests were made under “Operation Olive Leaf,” a joint operation with the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Defense Forces.

Though police have not identified the suspects, local media said they were Israeli settlers.

Operations were conducted at several settler outposts in the central West Bank, during which officers seized evidence allegedly linking the suspects to the incidents and confiscated vehicles, police said.