Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi cleared to travel to Canada

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has received travel authorisation to visit Canada for this weekend’s World Cup clash with Germany, the country’s football federation said on Thursday, hours after it said he would not be able to travel because he had not received his visa.

“The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) reports that Elye Wahi’s administrative situation has evolved favourably. The necessary authorisations for his entry into Canadian territory have now been obtained,” said a statement from the official X account of the Ivorian Football Federation.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told Reuters that, in exceptional circumstances, temporary resident permits may be granted to a person who is inadmissible or does not meet the requirements to enter or remain temporarily in Canada. The IRCC added that, without signed consent, it was not possible to provide details regarding any individual application.

Suspected sports corruption

Wahi was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption, with French authorities saying unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

Wahi, who was not immediately available to comment, was not named as a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor’s office told Reuters a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 as part of an investigation into suspected organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling stolen goods and money laundering.

‘Difficult period’

The FIF said it had full confidence in Wahi.

“To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him,” the FIF said in a statement.

“During this particularly difficult period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.”

The FIF earlier said Wahi would not be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada.

“This is because the administrative authorisations required for him to enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States until the team returns,” it said.

Wahi, who previously represented France at Under-21 level, made his senior international debut for Ivory Coast in March.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first Group E match, while Germany are coming off a 7-1 rout of Curacao.

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