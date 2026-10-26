Libya summons US envoy over Trump’s ‘terror-infested’ remarks

Libya’s foreign ministry summoned the US chargé d’affaires on Sunday to protest against rally statements by President Donald Trump it described as “offensive”, after he called the North African nation “terror-infested”.
The ministry said it rejected any statements that “undermine the dignity of its people or diminish their standing”.
ALSO READ: Cuban FM denounces Trump’s new military threat
At Saturday’s rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump said, “(US Senator) Jon Ossoff personally sponsored a bill to bring armies of migrants from terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia. Remember what I called them? Shithouse countries,” in a reference to remarks made during his first term.
The US was committed to ties with Libya, Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday night, calling its people “proud, resilient, hospitable, and deserving of peace and prosperity”.
ALSO READ: China calls for end to political deadlock in Libya
“We respect the Libyan people and the sacrifices that brave Libyans made fighting ISIS, the common enemy of both our peoples, but Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration, and this must end now,” he wrote.
Libya’s rival administrations in the east and west denounced Trump’s remarks, rejecting attempts to draw Libya into what they called “electoral debates”.
- Libya's foreign ministry summoned the US chargé d'affaires to protest President Donald Trump's rally statements calling Libya "terror-infested".
- The Libyan ministry rejected statements that undermine the dignity of its people or diminish their standing.
- At a rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump accused US Senator Jon Ossoff of sponsoring a bill to bring migrants from "terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia".
- Trump stated on Truth Social that the US respects Libya's people and their sacrifices fighting ISIS but said Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration.
- Rival Libyan administrations in the east and west denounced Trump's remarks and rejected attempts to involve Libya in US electoral debates.