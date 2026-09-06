Lula says he will defend Brazil’s Pix payment system amid US tariff dispute

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he will defend Brazil’s Pix payment system in talks with US President Donald Trump, as Washington has cited the platform in its tariff dispute with Brazil.

Speaking at a political event in Sao Jose do Rio Preto on Saturday, in the south-eastern state of Sao Paulo, Lula said he would raise the issue during a possible meeting with Trump in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“I will meet Trump at the UN and tell him to use Pix and see how good it is,” Lula said.

Pix was launched by Brazil’s central bank in November 2020 and allows instant payments and transfers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has become one of Brazil’s main payment methods.

Lula’s remarks came amid a trade dispute between Brazil and the United States, including additional tariffs of up to 25% on certain Brazilian products and US criticism of Brazil’s digital payment system.

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