M7.9 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was at a depth of 40km.
Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas after the strong quake.
The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the quake struck Mindanao, the Philippines.
- A magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck near the Philippine islands on Monday morning.
- The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake was at a depth of 40km.
- Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas after the strong quake.
- The US Tsunami Warning System also issued a tsunami threat notice after the quake struck Mindanao, the Philippines.
- Dianne Kypri.