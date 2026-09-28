Mauritius denies landing permit to Israeli flight

Mauritius on Saturday denied landing clearance for a scheduled flight from Israel, forcing its cancellation after authorities failed to approve the aircraft’s arrival, Israeli media reported.
The Air Seychelles flight was due to fly from Israel to Mauritius but was cancelled after permission to land was not granted, according to Israel’s Ynet news website.
Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator that organised the trip, said the flight had received the necessary approvals several months ago.
The company said it was later informed that the decision was based on “political and diplomatic considerations”.
Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported decision.
Spirit World Productions said it was working with Air Seychelles and authorities to make alternative arrangements for affected passengers.
(With input from local agencies)
- Mauritius denied landing clearance for a scheduled Air Seychelles flight from Israel, leading to its cancellation.
- The flight was supposed to operate from Israel to Mauritius but was cancelled due to lack of permission to land.
- Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator for the trip, stated that initial approvals were received months ago.
- The company indicated the denial was based on "political and diplomatic considerations."
- Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the decision, and alternative arrangements for passengers are being pursued.
Mauritius on Saturday denied landing clearance for a scheduled flight from Israel, forcing its cancellation after authorities failed to approve the aircraft's arrival, Israeli media reported.
The Air Seychelles flight was due to fly from Israel to Mauritius but was cancelled after permission to land was not granted, according to Israel's Ynet news website.
Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator that organised the trip, said the flight had received the necessary approvals several months ago.
The company said it was later informed that the decision was based on "political and diplomatic considerations".
Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported decision.
Spirit World Productions said it was working with Air Seychelles and authorities to make alternative arrangements for affected passengers.
(With input from local agencies)