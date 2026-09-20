Moscow’s voting system under massive cyberattacks, says official

Moscow: Moscow’s electronic voting system for the ninth convocation of the State Duma or Russia’s lower house of the parliament came under large-scale cyberattacks, which were successfully repelled, Vadim Kovalev, the head of the Public Headquarters for Election Observation in Moscow, said on Sunday.

“Our remote electronic voting system is under massive, serious cyberattacks,” Kovalev said, confirming that the online voting platform operated stably, without delays or queues.

According to the chair of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, the attacks were launched mainly from abroad.

“Over 1 000 cycles of cyberattacks against Russia’s electoral infrastructure were recorded during the voting days,” she was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.

President Vladimir Putin cast his ballot on a computer in his office Friday, said the Kremlin.

Under a CEC decision, the voting goes from Friday to Sunday.

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