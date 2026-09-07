Nepal marks national day of mourning after deadly mudslide

Nepal held a national day of mourning Monday to mourn the victims of the deadly mudslide, with President Ram Chandra Paudel calling for continued search and rescue efforts and national unity in the face of the disaster.

Flags flew at half-mast across the country on Monday as Nepal designated September 7 as a national day of mourning.

Delivering a national television speech on Monday, Paudel said the devastating mudslide has brought unimaginable pain to the Nepali people, as it had swept away countless lives, homes, families and livelihoods, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges and critical infrastructure, including hydropower projects.

READ: Explainer: Why was the Gyirong mudslide so sudden and destructive?

“Today, the entire nation is mourning this horrific disaster,” he said.

The uncertainty faced by families waiting for news of their loved ones was a source of pain felt by the entire country, Paudel said, stressing that search and rescue operations must continue despite difficult terrain, damaged roads and unstable conditions.

The president highly praised the Nepali Army, police, Armed Police Force, medical personnel, staff, and volunteers who took part in the rescue operations. He noted that many rescuers, disregarding their own safety, ventured into dangerous areas to save people. Their fearless courage and dedication embodied Nepal’s finest humanitarian character.

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“This is not a time for division,” he said, calling for national unity and solidarity as Nepal moves toward reconstruction, rehabilitation and economic recovery.

He also expressed gratitude to the friendly countries and the international community that have provided assistance during this disaster.

“They promptly provided search and rescue personnel, technical experts, medical teams, and necessary equipment, extending aid and cooperation to us at a difficult time when Nepal faced enormous challenges,” he said.

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