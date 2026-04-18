Pope urges Cameroon to reject violence at Mass that draws 120,000 people

Pope Leo called on Cameroonians on Friday to reject violence and be generous with their neighbours during an event billed as the biggest of his four-nation Africa tour, with roughly 120,000 people flocking to a Mass he led in the port city of Douala.

Amid heavy security, some believers had made their way on Thursday to the city’s Japoma Stadium, venue of the Mass, and slept overnight outside on mats to hear Friday’s address from the pontiff, who has become outspoken on war and inequality and has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump.

By Friday morning, streets near the stadium were lined with crowds singing, dancing and holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat.

After arriving in Douala, Cameroon’s largest city and economic hub, by plane from the capital Yaounde, Leo told the crowd that many in the country are suffering from “material and spiritual poverty” but he urged believers to reject violence as a means to get ahead, regardless of the hardships they face.

“Do not give in to distrust and discouragement,” the pope said, in an appeal made in English during a speech that was otherwise mostly in French.

“Reject every form of abuse or violence, which deceives by promising easy gains but hardens the heart and makes it insensitive.”

Forceful remarks

Leo, the first US pope, has debuted a new, forceful speaking style on his Africa tour. In Yaounde on Thursday, he said the world was “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants”, without naming anybody.

He has also this week decried violations of international law by “neocolonial” world powers and said “the whims of the rich and powerful” threaten peace.

Leo avoided overtly political messages on Friday.

Invoking the miracle of the loaves and fishes recounted in the Gospels, in which Jesus fed thousands with meagre resources, Leo said: “There is bread for everyone if it is given to everyone. There is bread for everyone if it is taken, not with a hand that snatches away, but with a hand that gives.”

Carine Kemmoue, a medical doctor who attended Friday’s homily, said she saw a clear link between Leo’s message and his past statements critical of the war in Iran.

“I was very moved by the Pope’s message. When, I mean, he stands against positions like those of Donald Trump, for example, he is against violence,” Kemmoue said.

“I think that is normal for a man of God, since the Church promotes peace.”

After returning to Yaounde on Friday afternoon, Leo met with students and professors at the Catholic University of Central Africa, which educates young people from across the region.

During the event, the pope referred to “the darker side of the environmental and social devastation caused by the relentless pursuit of raw materials.”

He drew a loud cheer when he said the continent “must be freed from the scourge of corruption.”

Catholics’ moment of joy

Cameroon, a producer of oil and cocoa, faces grave security challenges, including a simmering Anglophone conflict in which thousands of people have been killed since 2017.

The country has been led for more than four decades by President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 93. His re-election last October sparked protests by opponents who say most ordinary Cameroonians have little to show for his rule.

Crowds greeting the pope on his visit to Cameroon have been enthusiastic, lining the streets along his routes and wearing colourful fabrics featuring images of his face.

Bishop Leopold Bayemi Matjei called Leo’s visit “a moment of great joy” and said he hoped it meant God would bless Cameroon.

“Our country needs a lot of blessing, a powerful blessing, so that hope will come to rise again,” said the bishop, who leads the Church in Obala, about an hour north of Yaounde.

Friday was Leo’s last full day in Cameroon. He is scheduled to travel to Angola on Saturday.

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