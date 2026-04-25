China to invest R2.4bn to subsidise tourist trips

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday announced an investment of more than 1 billion yuan (about R2.43-billion) to subsidise travel-related spending during a month-long tourism promotion campaign.
The campaign, centering on the 16th China Tourism Day, which falls on May 19, was launched on Thursday and will run until May 31, according to a circular released at a press conference held by the ministry.
During the period, government authorities are expected to collaborate with more than 70 partner organisations and roll out over 9,000 measures aimed at benefiting tourists nationwide.
Relevant authorities will also step up efforts to curb misconduct by tour guides, strengthen risk prevention and improve services to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for tourists, said Li Xiaoyong, an official of the ministry.
The main venue for this year’s China Tourism Day themed events will be held in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province.
According to local officials, a “ticket stub-based” discount policy will be introduced, enabling visitors to access special offers across the province by presenting valid travel or event stubs, such as airline or high-speed rail tickets, or tickets to major sporting events and performances.
Huo Jianjun, chairman of the China Tourist Attractions Association, said it is estimated that the total value of discounts and concessions offered by tourist attractions nationwide will exceed 210 million yuan throughout this year, benefiting more than 60 million tourist visits.
With the five-day Labour Day holiday approaching, China is expected to see a holiday travel boom during the period.
During the three-day Qingming Festival holiday earlier this month, China recorded 135 million domestic tourist trips, up 6.8% from a year earlier, while tourism spending rose 6.6% to nearly 61.37 billion yuan.
Additionally, in the first quarter of 2026, foreign nationals, a large number of whom benefited from China’s expanded visa-free policies, made 21.33 million cross-border entries and exits in the country.
- China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism is investing over 1 billion yuan (approximately R2.43 billion) to subsidize travel expenses during a month-long tourism promotion from May 1 to May 31, centered around the 16th China Tourism Day on May 19.
- The campaign involves collaboration with over 70 partner organizations and the implementation of more than 9,000 measures to benefit tourists nationwide.
- Efforts will be intensified to curb tour guide misconduct, enhance safety, and improve tourist services; the main event will be hosted in Guangzhou with special "ticket stub-based" discount policies in Guangdong Province.
- Tourist attractions across China are expected to offer discounts exceeding 210 million yuan in total value this year, benefiting over 60 million visits.
- Domestic tourism is booming, highlighted by a 6.8% increase in trips during the Qingming Festival, 21.33 million cross-border entries in Q1 2026, and anticipated high travel during the upcoming Labour Day holiday.
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on
Relevant authorities will also step up efforts to curb misconduct by tour guides, strengthen risk prevention and improve services to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for tourists, said Li
Huo Jianjun, chairman of the China Tourist Attractions Association, said it is estimated that the total value of discounts and concessions offered by tourist attractions nationwide will exceed 210 million yuan throughout this year, benefiting more than 60 million tourist visits.
Additionally, in the first quarter of 2026, foreign nationals, a large number of whom benefited from China's expanded visa-free policies, made 21.33 million cross-border entries and exits in the country.