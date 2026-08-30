Six dead after passenger ship capsizes off northern Cyprus

Six people are dead after a passenger ship capsized off Kyrenia, Cyprus, on Sunday afternoon shortly after departing from the city’s port, according to media reports.

The vessel, identified as the Express and operated by Filo Jet, was carrying 279 people when it capsized about 4.8km off Kyrenia, according to the Turkish Cypriot news website Kıbrıs Postası (Cyprus Post).

Some passengers were reportedly injured.

However, the exact number of the wounded and the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

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