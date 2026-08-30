Six dead after passenger ship capsizes off northern Cyprus

Six people are dead after a passenger ship capsized off Kyrenia, Cyprus, on Sunday afternoon shortly after departing from the city’s port, according to media reports.
The vessel, identified as the Express and operated by Filo Jet, was carrying 279 people when it capsized about 4.8km off Kyrenia, according to the Turkish Cypriot news website Kıbrıs Postası (Cyprus Post).
Some passengers were reportedly injured.
However, the exact number of the wounded and the severity of their injuries remains unknown.
- Six people died after the passenger ship Express capsized off Kyrenia, Cyprus.
- The incident occurred shortly after the ship departed from Kyrenia's port.
- The Express was operated by Filo Jet and had 279 people on board when it capsized.
- The ship capsized approximately 4.8 km off Kyrenia.
- Some passengers were injured, but the exact number and severity of injuries are unknown.