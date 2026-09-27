The 15th UN Conference on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice opens in UAE

The 15th United Nations Conference on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice opened on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. More than 40 ministers of justice and 5 000 delegates from 119 countries attended the conference.

The conference, themed “Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age”, focuses on combating new forms of transnational crime using cyber technology and artificial intelligence and on promoting the digital transformation of the justice system.

The conference attracted a large number of young participants and adopted the Abu Dhabi Declaration, calling for strengthened international judicial cooperation and the use of technology and early intervention to prevent crime.

In her video address, He Rong, China’s minister of justice, emphasised China’s firm stance on upholding multilateralism and the core role of the United Nations in global crime governance.

“We will practice multilateralism and better leverage the role of UN agencies. We will adhere to the principles of consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, maintain the international order based on international law, abide by the international rule of law, support UN agencies in playing a greater role in crime prevention and global criminal justice governance and promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” she said

During the conference, the Chinese delegation showcased its practical experience in the areas of juvenile protection, legal aid and criminal justice reform. In recent years, China has established a legal system for the protection of minors, creating a “six-pronged protection” network involving family, school, society, the internet, government and the judiciary.

China adheres to the principle of “education as the primary focus and punishment as a secondary measure,” striving to guide juvenile offenders back onto the right path through specialised education, community corrections and legal aid.