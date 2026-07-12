Toronto active shooter incident leaves 5 people injured, 2 dead, police say

TORONTO – Five people were injured and two were pronounced dead after an active shooter incident in Toronto on Saturday, according to a police emergency alert on X.

Police said officers found five people injured with gunshot wounds. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately known.

The shooting occurred in Midtown Toronto during the Salsa on St Clair festival, an annual Latin festival, CTV News reported.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and follow all directions from police as the investigation and response continued.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the shooting and said the police had his full support in their efforts to apprehend those responsible, in a post on X.

“My prayers are with the families grieving their loved ones, those who are in critical condition and everyone who has been affected by this horrific event,” he said.

A Toronto Police spokesperson declined to provide additional details beyond the information posted on the department’s official feed on X.

Police said updates would be provided as more information became available. No details were immediately released about a suspect, motive or arrests.

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