Trump threatens additional strikes against Iran on Wednesday night

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the United States will likely engage in additional strikes on Wednesday night after attacks the previous day.
“I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Türkiye before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In earlier comments to reporters in Ankara, Trump said a memorandum of understanding that served as an initial ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran was “over.”
‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a deal’
But he did not explicitly say Washington would return to full-fledged war, and it was not immediately clear whether the negotiations between the two sides to turn the ceasefire into a permanent deal would still continue or not.
“I don’t know if we’re going to have a deal. We may just do it without a deal,” Trump said before his meeting with Zelenskyy.
In a flare-up of hostilities that pushed oil prices up sharply, Iran said it had targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after US forces struck Iranian targets in response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
The renewed hostilities have also heightened safety and security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping data showing at least four oil and gas tankers had turned back rather than trying to transit the waterway, a vital supply route.
- US President Donald Trump warned of likely additional strikes on Iran following recent attacks.
- Trump stated the initial US-Iran ceasefire memorandum of understanding is "over."
- He expressed uncertainty about reaching a permanent deal, suggesting military action might proceed without one.
- Iran targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes on Iranian targets linked to tanker attacks.
- The escalating conflict has raised safety concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, causing some tankers to avoid the vital shipping route.