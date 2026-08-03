Two die in helicopter crash in Greece, as wildfires ravage Europe, US

Two firefighting helicopters collided on Sunday while battling a major wildfire northwest of Athens that has destroyed more than 100 homes.

Two crew members, a Greek and Danish national respectively, were killed aboard one helicopter, while two others on the second helicopter survived. Investigations into the crash have begun.

The wildfire, which began in Boeotia and spread to Attica, was reportedly caused by sparks from conductors on a private network transmitting electricity to the main power grid. Two Greek nationals were arrested on suspicion of negligence, while another suspect remains at large.

Strong winds eased near Porto Germeno, but flames reached Veniza and a military firing range, where unexploded ordnance caught fire. Crews worked to stop the blaze from reaching Megara, a coastal town of about 30,000 people, while evacuation alerts were issued in western Attica.

On Kefalonia, residents in several areas were evacuated after another wildfire broke out.

Fires ease in France and Spain

Wildfires in France and Spain showed signs of easing over the weekend. In France’s Var region, a fire changed direction due to shifting winds and spread into a forested area that was difficult to access, while another blaze near Carcassonne was triggered by a burning vehicle. A highway was closed and a nearby animal park evacuated.

In Spain, major wildfires that scorched tens of thousands of hectares over the past week were largely brought under control, though firefighters continued battling flare-ups. Around 800 residents evacuated from Caceres were allowed to return home but were instructed to remain indoors as the fire remained active.

Elsewhere in Europe, prolonged drought and falling water levels continue to disrupt daily life. The Rhine and Danube rivers have receded significantly, with the Danube reaching record-low levels in parts of Hungary, Serbia and Romania, hampering shipping, tourism and power generation. Hungary temporarily shut down its only nuclear power plant because of low Danube water levels, while Serbia’s largest hydropower plant reduced its daily electricity output to just 20%.

Washington wildfires force 60,000 to evacuate

Meanwhile, in the US, wildfires around eastern Washington’s Spokane forced about 60,000 people to evacuate and destroyed at least 600 homes, businesses and structures. The fires burned around 21 square kilometers over the weekend, with a total of about 1,000 square kilometers affected statewide.

Further west, firefighters in Idaho and Oregon continued battling a massive wildfire for a tenth straight day. The blaze has burned nearly 1,360 square kilometers of grassland and continues to threaten hundreds of homes and other structures.

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