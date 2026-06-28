Ukraine hits two Russian refineries overnight as Russia reports village gains

Ukraine hit two Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russia’s fuel supply with its drone fleet.

“We continue our operations that weaken Russia’s ability,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media, adding that the refineries were about 300km and 700km from Ukrainian territory.

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village. Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of about 100 000 barrels a day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

In Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, the governor said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital.

Russia’s ‌Defence ⁠Ministry said on ‌the same day that ‌its forces ‌have ‌taken the ⁠villages ‌of Pysantsi in Ukraine’s ‌Dnipropetrovsk ​region and Novoselivka in the neighbouring ⁠Zaporizhzhia ⁠region, Russian ⁠state ​news ​agency ‌TASS reported.

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