US ban on nearly $1 billion worth of Canadian goods takes effect

The US ban on a total amount of close to $1 billion of Canadian imports, including alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motorcycles, took effect on Tuesday.

The ban is likely to have a limited effect on the $880 billion worth of annual trade between US and Canada, according to reports. However, it represents yet another ramp-up of the US trade war against its neighbour and long-term partner.

READ: Canada now ‘at war’, to impose retaliatory tariffs on US steel, electronics, Carney says

Jacob Jensen, director of trade policy at the centre-right American Action Forum think tank, calculates that the ban would cover $967 million worth of Canadian imports, based on 2025 numbers. Of that, 87% would be alcoholic beverages that the US targeted in response to boycotts of US alcohol in some Canadian provinces.

Trade conflicts between the two countries have continued to escalate since the US implemented 50% levies on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods in August.

Patrick Childress, a trade attorney and partner in Holland & Knight’s who was also a former US trade official, said the import ban “certainly won’t do anything to help the trade tensions between the United States and Canada.”

READ: Enough is enough: Canadian politicians sharpen tone over US tariffs

The US has shown no sign of easing the trade dispute on its side to reach a trade truce. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said “They’re going to come to us, and they’re going to say, ‘We need to get rid of all the tariffs.'” ”

Canada has previously placed retaliatory tariffs ranging between 15% and 50% across over 700 American goods, alongside a 25% tariff on specific steel and aluminium items.

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