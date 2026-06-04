US criticism grows as Cyril Ramaphosa warns of economic fallout from Middle East tensions

South Africa’s criticism of the US has intensified amid mounting diplomatic tensions and growing concerns over the impact of global instability on the country’s economy.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that rising oil prices linked to conflict in the Middle East are expected to place additional strain on South Africa’s fragile economic recovery. Higher fuel costs are likely to drive up inflation, slow economic growth and increase pressure on households already grappling with the high cost of living.

‘Expect tough conditions’

“We should anticipate that conditions will be difficult for the next while,” Ramaphosa told the National Assembly, acknowledging that global developments could undermine progress made in stabilising the economy.

The warning comes as relations between Pretoria and Washington remain under strain following a series of public disagreements between the two governments.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola recently reignited debate over the relationship after criticising the United States and its approach to South Africa. His remarks became the subject of heated exchanges on social media platform X, where supporters of both countries debated issues including race, land reform and foreign policy.

Rising tension

Tensions between the two governments have been building for months. Earlier this year, South Africa summoned US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III following comments related to land expropriation and race-based legislation. The move followed the Trump administration’s decision to introduce a refugee programme for white Afrikaner South Africans, arguing that they face discrimination in the country.

Pretoria has strongly rejected those claims, maintaining that South Africa’s constitutional and legislative framework protects the rights of all citizens. Lamola has also previously accused the Trump administration of promoting an agenda linked to white supremacy, comments that further widened the diplomatic divide.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, the US remains one of South Africa’s most important trading partners, with significant links in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing and the automotive industry.

As global energy markets react to developments in the Middle East and diplomatic tensions with Washington continue, Ramaphosa’s warning underscores the difficult balancing act facing South Africa. The government must navigate growing economic pressures while managing an increasingly complex relationship with one of its key international partners.

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