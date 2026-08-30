US energy deal will last 25 years, Venezuela’s interim president says

Venezuela’s energy agreement with the United States would remain in force for 25 years, target an increase in crude output to 1.5 million barrels a day and preserve the country’s sovereignty over its natural resources, Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez says.
In a late-night address on Saturday, Rodriguez hailed the accord as a “historic” deal that would help revive the country’s economy and boost government revenues, saying it would help shape the country’s future.
- Venezuela's energy agreement with the United States will remain in force for 25 years.
- The deal aims to increase Venezuela's crude oil output to 1.5 million barrels per day.
- The agreement ensures preservation of Venezuela's sovereignty over its natural resources.
- Interim President Delcy Rodriguez described the accord as a "historic" deal.
- The deal is expected to aid in reviving Venezuela's economy and boosting government revenues.