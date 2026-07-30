US launches fresh strikes against Iran as war engulfs more countries

The United States launched new strikes against Iran and Iran-backed groups on Wednesday, as Washington and Tehran continued a cycle of military escalation that has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media that US forces had carried out strikes against Iran, calling the operation “a powerful response” to Tuesday’s firing by Iran on US bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes came after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran “hard” in retaliation for Tehran’s latest actions.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran had earlier targeted a US air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles and halted three “violating” oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Jordan said the missiles were intercepted.

Following the Iranian attacks, CENTCOM said US and Saudi forces had conducted strikes in Iraq against what they described as “Iran-aligned” targets.

Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Wednesday that multiple PMF headquarters across several provinces, including Baghdad, Basra and Nineveh, were hit in the US-Saudi strikes, leaving at least 20 people dead and 32 others wounded.

Trump said he had not ruled out further strikes against Iran’s regional allies. He also said he hoped to add a provision authorizing tariffs on Iran to a Russia sanctions bill introduced by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, rather than relying solely on sanctions.

Unprecedented US-Saudi strikes raise concerns in Iraq

The US-Saudi strikes in Iraq came despite diplomatic efforts by Baghdad to address tensions.

Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security condemned the attacks, saying they occurred while the Iraqi government was “actively engaging with the relevant parties” to verify and address concerns raised by both Saudi Arabia and the US over alleged attacks targeting Saudi territory.

Analysts warned that the operation could further destabilize Iraq’s fragile political and security balance.

“The Iraqi government has been trying to execute a delicate balancing act between competing regional powers,” said Mohammed al-Jubouri, a professor of media at Baghdad-based al-Iraqia University. “These joint strikes risk destroying that neutrality and pulling Iraq deeper into the US-Iran vortex.”

The strikes also marked a significant shift in Washington and Riyadh’s regional security approach, analysts said, warning that rising tensions with Iran and its allied groups could push the region toward a wider confrontation.

The PMF is a state-sponsored umbrella organization made up of dozens of armed factions. It was formally incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces after playing a major role in a campaign against the extremist Islamic State group.

Iraqi international relations expert Nadhum Ali described the joint operation as “a highly dangerous security escalation,” saying PMF factions represent one of “Iran’s closest proxy networks,” and that further retaliation is highly likely.

“The coming days will be critical,” said Ali. “If Iran opts for multi-front retaliation through its partners in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, the question is whether Washington and Riyadh are truly prepared for the fallout.”

Netanyahu presses Trump on Iran during US visit

The escalation came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington in an effort to increase pressure on Iran.

The two leaders held a nearly 90-minute closed-door meeting on Tuesday focused largely on Iran and its nuclear program, according to statements released by the US and Israeli governments.

A senior Israeli official said on Wednesday that Netanyahu expressed doubts over the possibility of a US-Iran agreement and discussed with Trump ways to increase economic pressure on Tehran through both military and non-military means.

The official said the two sides discussed three options being considered by Trump: continuing efforts to reach an agreement with Iran; maintaining a maritime blockade and increasing economic pressure; or resuming and expanding military strikes.

Trump has expressed concerns that a prolonged conflict could disrupt energy markets and harm the global economy, while Netanyahu argued that Iran was using the Strait of Hormuz – a key global oil route – as one of its remaining leverage points to pressure Washington.

Global oil prices surged on Wednesday amid the latest US-Iran developments and rising geopolitical risks. Both New York crude futures and London Brent crude futures gained more than 7% during trading.

Netanyahu also made clear that Israel would respond if Iran launched attacks against it.

Given that the meeting produced no specific agreements, new cooperation mechanisms or major announcements, some Israeli media outlets analyzed that Washington and Tel Aviv do not have completely identical strategic priorities, with the US seeking to keep the situation under control while Israel wants to maintain pressure on Iran. They also noted that the two sides are maintaining high-level coordination mainly to manage differences rather than establish a new consensus. Besides, despite Israel’s efforts to influence American policy, media said the US remains the key player shaping the region’s trajectory.

US public grows wary of Iran war

The Trump administration is facing growing pressure to end a conflict that has disrupted the economy and pushed up prices ahead of the November midterm elections.

Public support for the war has declined, with Americans increasingly questioning the objectives of US military involvement.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday found that only about one-third of Americans support the war against Iran – the lowest level of backing since the conflict began.

The poll, conducted from Friday through Sunday, showed that 69% of Americans, including four in 10 Republicans, believe the administration has not “clearly explained the goals of US military involvement in Iran.”

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