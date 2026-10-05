US removes all Air Force bombers from UK base amid security concerns

The United States has moved all of its bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom back to their home stations in the US, a Pentagon spokesperson said Sunday, following a security incident near the base that is being investigated by British counter-terrorism police.

The Pentagon spokesperson said in an email that “all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States,” adding that operational security had prevented the US from confirming the movement of its assets and forces in real time.

Redeployment follows suspected terror plot

About a dozen B-1 bombers had been stationed at RAF Fairford, northwest of London. The aircraft had been used in US military operations against Iran. The US military has also stressed that its bomber force remains capable of conducting operations from the continental United States.

The redeployment comes about a week after British police arrested several people in connection with a security incident near the base on September 27.

Counter Terrorism Policing said five men in their 20s were initially arrested after three vehicles were reported travelling toward the airbase. The men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act but were later released on police bail and remain under investigation.

Police said no improvised explosive devices were found in the vehicles, although a quantity of petrol was recovered.

A 27-year-old dual British-Iranian national was subsequently arrested in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. British counter-terrorism police said on October 3 that he had also been released on bail and that the investigation was continuing.

Unproven allegations of Iranian involvement

British authorities have raised the possibility of Iranian involvement in the incident.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were “strong indications” that Iran had played a part, while stressing that the investigation remained complex and ongoing. US President Donald Trump said those behind the suspected plot had planned to cause “big damage”, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the possible involvement of a foreign actor.

Iran has rejected the allegations. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media that Tehran believed the accusations were misplaced after Burnham publicly linked Iran to the incident. Iran also summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the allegations.

British counter-terrorism officials have not publicly established Iranian responsibility for the incident. On October 1, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said investigators were considering “all possible angles”, including possible foreign-state involvement.

RAF Fairford has long been used by the US Air Force as a forward operating location for strategic bombers. During the recent conflict with Iran, the base was used to support US military operations, including strikes on Iranian missile sites, according to Reuters. The latest redeployment comes as the investigation into the security incident continues.