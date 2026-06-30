Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,719 nearly a week on

The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday has risen to 1,719, with more than 5,000 people injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday.

Giving an update, Rodriguez said 1,719 people had been confirmed dead, while 5,034 others had been injured, and 15,866 people had been affected by the disaster.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela, as of June 29, Chinese-funded enterprises in the country had donated over 115 tonnes of supplies to Venezuela. Donations included food, drinking water, daily necessities, safety gear, small construction tools, and medical supplies.

Additionally, over 200 tonnes of supplies will be sent in batches to distribution points between July 1 and 3.

Several Chinese engineering companies have mobilised construction machinery and scrambled professional teams to the scene to support rescue operations. Currently, two cranes – staffed by at least eight personnel – are already engaged in emergency response work, while two excavators, ten shipping containers, and two emergency generators are ready to be deployed as needed.

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