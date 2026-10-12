World

WATCH | Rules for thee, not for me – Trump’s Russian oil hypocrisy

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
The USA appears to have forgotten it's own sanctions against doing business with Russia.

 

U.S. to other countries: Don’t buy Russian fuel, or face the consequences!🚫

U.S. to itself: I’ll get some anyway …🤡

  • The U.S. government is warning other countries not to buy Russian fuel.
  • There are stated consequences for countries that continue purchasing Russian fuel.
  • Despite the warnings, the U.S. is purchasing Russian fuel for itself.
  • The situation highlights a contrast between U.S. foreign policy and its own actions.
  • The U.S. is engaging in buying Russian fuel even as it pressures others not to do so.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.